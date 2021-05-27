City of Bend Beautification Program supports Pollinator Pathway Project

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend’s Beautification Program is seeking volunteers to help support the Pollinator Pathway Project, a new initiative that aims to create a continuous corridor of native pollinator gardens between residences, businesses, parks and open spaces throughout Bend and beyond.

Bend’s Beautification Program is joining other public and private partners in supporting this work to provide habitats for pollinators such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.

The City is allowing some projects to occur on some City-owned properties, and using its volunteers for this effort. Local business Oregrown is paying for plant materials and providing volunteers from its staff.

Native pollinator plants were recently installed at Franklin’s Corner Community Garden at NE 9th Street and Franklin Avenue, and the Wall and Bond Pocket Park. Other efforts include plantings on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge that took place Thursday and within the new Neighborhood Greenways traffic circles in the Orchard District Neighborhood on Saturday, June 5.

Habitat loss is one of the main threats facing pollinators, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

“The good news is that there are simple steps that everyone can take to reverse this trend,” said Bend Pollinator Pathway Founder Basey Klopp. “We can create habitat that is friendly for native pollinators by planting native plants, avoiding pesticide use, and making small changes in yard maintenance.”

Bend Pollinator Pathway is helping local pollinators by sharing resources on its website www.pollinator-pathway.org/towns/bend. The website explains five ways to support pollinators when planning gardens, provides links to connect to its Facebook group and details upcoming community events such as planting parties.

The Bend Beautification Program provides an opportunity for volunteers to improve the aesthetics of Bend by adopting a stretch of road or a plot of land and improving its appearance through litter pickup, weeding and planting new vegetation. Bend Beautification volunteers are encouraged to join various projects this season.

For more information on participating in the Bend Beautification Program, please visit www.bendoregon.gov/volunteer or contact Cheryl Howard, Program Manager at 541-610-3309.