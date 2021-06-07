Cascades East Transit picks new contractor to operate Bend’s transit system

Bend

MTM Transit to replace Paratransit Services Sept. 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit announced Monday it has selected a new contractor, MTM Transit, to operate its Bend transit services after completing a formal request for proposals this spring. The contract was formerly held by Paratransit Services, based out of Bremerton, Washington.

MTM Transit is a health care and transportation management company whose stated mission is to partner with clients in developing innovative solutions for accessing health care, increasing independence, and connecting community resources in the most cost-effective manner.

MTM Transit has been in operation since 1995 and is a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) that strives to promote innovation, diversity, equity, and inclusion across all of its services. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and operates in 31 states across the US, including Oregon.

“We offer gratitude toward Paratransit Services for collaborating with CET from the very beginning of our transit services in Bend and for providing an accessible public service that has helped our community members access employment, education, health care, and other important destinations within Bend,” said Tammy Baney, executive director for the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, which operates CET.

“A successful transition to MTM Transit as the new Bend transit service provider will ultimately benefit the City of Bend and our region with a renewed focus on equity, strong service delivery, inclusive driver training initiatives, and improved customer service outcomes,” Baney added.

Scott Transue, regional vice president for MTM Transit, said, “MTM Transit is very excited about our new partnership to provide transportation services for COIC and CET in Bend. MTM Transit currently operates within the State of Oregon in Eugene, Salem, and Portland and is now expanding our footprint to Bend. We look forward to continuing to work with COIC to improve and expand operations in the future. COIC and CET’s vision and values align with the same core values as MTM Transit—it is a win-win for both organizations.”

MTM Transit will begin providing transit services in Bend on Sept. 1, following a transition period. Cascades East Transit says riders in Bend can expect to see new changes on the horizon, with a renewed focus on customer service initiatives and quality assurance.

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190. Cascades East Transit, operated by COIC, provides fixed-route and Dial-A-Ride services in Bend, Community Connector regional services, general public Dial-A-Ride services in Redmond, La Pine, Prineville, Sisters, and Madras, flex-route service in Warm Springs, and recreational routes such as Ride the River, Lava Butte, and the Mt. Bachelor Shuttle.