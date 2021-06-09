Bend PD draw guns in traffic stop after reports of gun in Walmart parking lot; BB guns found

Bend

Officers say driver, 2 passengers detained briefly but released

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police responded late Wednesday afternoon to several calls about a man waving what appeared to be a handgun in the Walmart parking lot in southern Bend.

Bend police Sgt. RC Bigelow said callers reported the man had pointed a handgun at a vehicle, occupied by two passengers.

The man then got in the car and drove out of the parking lot, where it was observed by officers.

Officers conducted a traffic stop nearby on Third Street with guns drawn and detained the car's three occupants. Six to eight police cars arrived on the scene to block traffic and assist.

A K-9 team was also deployed to search the vehicle and occupants. Bigelow said a tan-colored BB gun was found on the man.

Bigelow said several other BB guns also were found in the car. He said the man told police he was just messing around with his friends.

All three people were eventually released, with no initial charges. Bigelow said the the information would be to the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.