Bend Park & Rec reopens all facilities to the public on Monday

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, June 21, all Bend Park and Recreation District facilities will reopen to the public, including the District Office at Riverbend Park and three recreation facilities.

The District Office and the Park Services offices have been closed to the general public since late March 2020. Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, The Pavilion and Larkspur Community Center have been reopened in accordance with Oregon Health Authority guidance.

Beginning June 21, Customer Service staff are available by phone at (541) 389-7275 and in person at the following locations:

BPRD District Office (799 SW Columbia St.)

Monday through Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed July 5th in observance of the July 4th holiday

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center (800 NE 6th St.)

Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Larkspur Community Center and Bend Senior Center (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)

Monday – Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED – effective June 27

The Pavilion (1001 SW Bradbury Way)

Monday – Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Hours may be adjusted, depending on operations.

BPRD’s Park Services office is also operating regularly; however, there is not dedicated Customer Service staff and access is limited by current road construction on Simpson Avenue.