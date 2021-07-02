Pilot Butte access limited before, after July Fourth fireworks show

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ -- The July 4 fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will begin at 10 p.m., and that will limit access to the butte ahead of the display, as well as the next day, state parks officials said Friday.

Access to the butte will be limited as follows:

July 2 and 3 – summit road closed to vehicles and summit area closed to the public. Trails remain open. Parking lot open 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

July 4 – all access on the butte, including trails, closed to the public. The Larkspur trail remains open. Parking lot open 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

July 5 - summit road closed to vehicles and summit area closed to the public. Trails remain open. Parking lot open 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM. Normal access should resume around 1:00 PM.

We’d also like to remind people that pets are not allowed at the park during the fireworks show (other than official service animals).

Oregon State Parks appreciates your cooperation in observing these temporary closures and we want to thank everyone for helping us have a great, successful show this year!

For questions, please call the Tumalo Management Unit office at 541-388-6055.