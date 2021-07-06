Teens learn leadership skills at the Junior Counselor Program in Bend

Bend

'It really feels like an age range that got a little lost during Covid,' Program Director for Campfire Central Oregon says.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Teenagers are getting a head start on how to handle adult responsibilities.

The Junior Counselors Program hosted by Central Oregon Campfire is going into their fourth successful year of teaching teens important life skills. Program Director for Campfire Central Oregon, Melanie Feltmate says she is excited for the impact the program has on kids and has seen major growth in the number of teenagers signing up.

"In the last year, we've seen almost an 80 percent increase in teenagers signing up for our programs," says Feltmate.

The teens undergo one week of training before helping counselors manage a large group of kids in a camp setting for two weeks. Feltmate says the number of children campers attending this year has reached full capacity, with over 120 campers attending.

By working closely with the kids and facilitating activities, Feltmate says the Junior counselors learn a variety of skills, including behavior management, group management, conflict mediation, and different tips and tricks to work with kids. The daily regimen the junior counselors are expected to follow can also teach accountability.



"We're really treating it as job training and the teens will clock in the middle of the day. They have a supervisor that they check in with. They have rounds that they do. They each have a set of goals that they work on," says Feltmate.



Two of the junior counselors share what they value from the program.



"Definitely how to take initiative and be kind and caring," says Quinn Stewart.



"It will give me experience which I can put on my resume," says Andrew Abraham.



In addition to transferable life skills, Feltmate says that one of the biggest lessons she wants the students to take away is having a growth mindset.



"It's ok to not be perfect, it's ok to fail," says Feltmate.

She explains the important thing for them to reflect on is how they can improve from their mistakes.

Junior counselors have the opportunity to receive internship credit from their completed involvement in the program.