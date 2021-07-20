City of Bend plans community open house on Project Turnkey motel-shelter conversion

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend will be hosting a community open house to share information about Project Turnkey-Bend from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. The open house will be held in person at the riverfront next to The Waterside Building, 2445 NE Division Street.

The open house will include an overview of the city’s plans for remodeling a recently-purchased motel (the Bend Value Inn) to create transitional housing, information on how the shelter will be managed, a summary of the services that may be offered at the shelter, and an opportunity to offer suggestions and ask questions.

About Project Turnkey

On July 8, Oregon Community Foundation announced that the City of Bend was awarded $2.97 million in state funding from Project Turnkey to purchase a motel property and remodel it for use as managed transitional shelter. Located at 2346 NE Division St., the city will open the shelter after remodeling the 8,895-square-foot building and making improvements to the property. Once remodeled, Project Turnkey-Bend will provide 28 rooms for shelter use.

For more information on Project Turnkey visit www.bendoregon.gov/project-turnkey.