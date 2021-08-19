Bethlehem Inn honors three staff members for decade of service

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn is honoring the decade-long service of three remarkable staff members. Each of these inspiring women has dedicated 10 years of her life to helping people in crisis.

Over the past decade, all three have played key roles in doubling the Inn’s capacity to serve individuals & families experiencing homelessness. Congratulations to Liz Clemens, Tara Feurtado, & Kim Fischbach, who are celebrating their 10-year anniversaries at the Inn.

Through dedication & a love for making a difference, Liz Clemens started making an impact at BI as an AmeriCorps volunteer before joining the staff in 2011. As the Families First program manager, Liz collaborates with a wide variety of community agencies that provide housing, medical, educational, & job-seeking support. While working full-time at the shelter, Liz earned a master of social work degree from Portland State University; she will soon be a licensed social worker.

Liz has served on numerous committees, lending her expertise on equitable practices (CO-OATH, Central Oregon’s chapter of Oregonians Against Trafficking Humans, 2014–2016) and serving as co-chair of the Family Access Network steering committee. She is a member of the National Association of Social Work, serves on the board of the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition (HLC), & recently joined the Community Advisory Group of Fair Housing Central Oregon.

Tara Feurtado, Next Steps program manager, joined BI after working for five years with Head Start, where she established & maintained a safe & engaging classroom environment for children. Tara earned her M.A. from Portland State University in 2006. Her collaborative spirit preserves working relationships with outside agencies and partner organizations.

She served as the Secretary for the Homeless Leadership Coalition from 2017 to 2018 and currently serves on the board of our neighboring Bend International School. She chairs HLC’s Regional Shelter Committee and was recently selected to serve on the City of Bend’s Emergency Homelessness Task Force. In 2020 she was nominated for the Bend Chamber’s Community Hero award.

With a strong background in marketing and nonprofits, Kim Fischbach serves as Director of Philanthropy at the Inn. Before joining our staff, she volunteered with & worked for CASA. With a degree from the University of Washington in Education, she brings an enlightened gift in sharing the BI story. Kim is instrumental in the organization’s growth. She was a prime mover in the successful $9 million capital campaign that funded the rebuilding of the Bend Campus. Kim designs & implements a robust strategic marketing & development plan, carefully coordinating the Inn’s messaging and resource materials.

Her responsibilities include directing the efforts of thousands of volunteers and business partners who support the Inn's mission. Kim provides that special glue, ensuring that all staff members feel special and cared for.