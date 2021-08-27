Bend firefighters union takes sharp issue with state vaccine mandate for health care workers
Says it 'sets dangerous precedent' and amounts to coercion
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The union representing Bend Fire & Rescue firefighters has taken sharp issue with Gov. Kate Brown’s new vaccination mandate, saying it “sets a dangerous precedent” and calling it “the literal definition of coercion.”
“The Bend Firefighters Association (Local) 227 adamantly disagrees with forced vaccinations and defends our members’ ‘right to choose’ when it comes to personal medical decisions,” the news release posted to Facebook Thursday by local President Stephen Doyle stated.
“No one is more keenly aware of the risks, or had more direct experience with COVID-19 than the men and women in the medical field, particularly in emergency services,” Doyle wrote, noting that the union “has an extremely high vaccination rate among its personnel.”
“We trust any member that is not vaccinated at this point to have thoughtfully and thoroughly considered all aspects, and we should respect their decision,” he said. “To threaten these brave men and women who have fought on the front lines for nearly two years during this pandemic with termination if they do not comply is the literal definition of coercion”
Doyle also said a state statute (apparently transposing the numbers) “expressly forbids forced immunization as a condition of employment of health care workers, including firefighters.”
However, an aide to Gov. Brown recently noted that the applicable statute (ORS 433.416) not allowing a health care worker to be required to be immunized as a work condition goes on to add: "unless such immunization is otherwise required by federal or state law, rule or regulation."
Doyle wrote, “This mandate sets a dangerous precedent and should be very concerning to all when politicians use loopholes, fear tactics and threats to further agendas.” “Our collective opposition to this mandate is not about politics, COVID-19 or the vaccine itself. It is about basic American freedoms and our rights as individuals to make personal medical choices,” he concluded.
Comments
12 Comments
Good, voluntary ONLY!!
Ita is not a violation of their freedom. They are free to walk out that door. There are help wanted signs all over town.
“Sets a dangerous precedent.” It certainly does!
No vaccination? Welcome to leave without pay.
Thank you! It certainly DOES set a dangerous precedent!
YOU WILL OBEY!!! How DARE you have concerns. You will comply!!!
I agree that people should have a choice. In this case the choice is simple… choose to get vaccinated or choose to work somewhere else. Police or firefighters… I don’t give a care what your background is, you were hired to remain neutral. That means take no political side. You don’t just serve the orange ****** and his lies. You serve everyone. The People of this community are your employers. All of us. If you choose to not act in the interest of the people (all people) then you can choose to get another job. It is a matter of choice.
By the way all of your followers of the orange ******. Now that you have discovered the concept of freedom of choice and being able to choose what’s right for your body (whether you end up killing other people or not) can we now get your support on abortion rights?
Way to go!
Ha – “unless such immunization is otherwise required by federal or state law, rule or regulation.”
It’s not a “loophole” if it’s explicitly written into the statute!
If I have a medical emergency (non covid), I do not want to be handled by someone who works with covid positive people and is not vaccinated. This would put me at greater risk of contracting covid. Sure, I have the shots, but they are not 100% effective. Freedom does not extend to increasing the risk to others when it is preventable. If that is your choice, you are in the wrong profession.
Well done Bend Firefighters Local 227 for making a morally correct and ethical decision. NO ONE should be forced to get a vaccine that has not had 7-12 years of research behind it. I remember the quick shot for the H1N1 flu of 2009. It was PULLED after only 5 months, due to only 50 deaths related to the vaccine. My attitude is, if you chose to get the shot, good for you. If another chooses not to, good for them. We are all in this together, but we are seeing such a VAXX Divide worse than BLM ever considered.
For you uneducated people that say, GO OUT AND FIND ANOTHER CAREER. Take for instance, a Firefighter Paramedic. A minimum of 3 years of education, pass all of the exams which would give the average person a stroke. Then apply for a job and if are fortunate to get hired, you face a 12 month probationary period of countless more tests, exams and training. By year 4, you are able to work as a ROOKIE Paramedic, under the precepting of a more seasoned Paramedic. So ask yourself when you are having a heart attack, do I want that brand new Paramedic taking care of me, or would I prefer a seasoned 15 year veteran who has rund hundreds, if not thousands of similar calls?
If we loose seasoned Nurses, Teachers, School Workers, Bus Drivers, Paramedics, Firefighters, Heathcare worker and others, do not complain when you have a long wait at the ER, wait longer for an ambuance or fire engine….. You will get what you deserve.