Housing Works sets Sept. 16 grand opening for NE Bend affordable housing

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Housing Works is excited to announce the grand opening of a new affordable mixed-use property in Bend. On Thursday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., Housing Works staff will gather with partners, government representatives, service providers and community members to celebrate the grand opening of Phoenix Crossing.

Phoenix Crossing, located just off the major east/west corridor in Bend on NE Forbes Road, offers convenient access to Pilot Butte State Park, walking trails, shopping and commercial services, job opportunities, and local public transportation.

It is a three-story, mixed-use building with two floors of studio and one-bedroom apartments over commercial space.

The 24 apartments provide much needed affordable housing opportunities for some of Bend’s most vulnerable populations. The ground floor will contain the main office of EPIC, Housing Works’ wholly owned property management company; the leasing office; and a community room for the residents.

“The rent increases in Bend have affected everyone, but for some of our most vulnerable citizens, it has been especially difficult. Without our partnerships, this property would not have been possible,” says David Brandt, Housing Works executive director.

The grand opening event will include speakers from state and local governments and financial partners. After a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, guests will be invited to tour the property and enjoy light refreshments. Members of the public are welcome to attend the event.

In addition to Housing Works, the development team included general contractor R&H Construction, architect Jim Landin, investor Wells Fargo, lender NOAH and property manager EPIC. Phoenix Crossing was constructed using funds from Oregon Housing and Community Services’ 9% low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC), GHAP, Housing Trust Funds, HOME, and Oregon Multifamily Energy Program. The land was purchased from the City of Bend, utilizing Community Development Block Grant funds.

Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org.