Bend councilors to discuss fireworks ban, rules to allow duplexes, triplexes in all neighborhoods

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors were meeting Wednesday evening to take public comment on proposed rules to allow multi-family housing in all neighborhoods, as a new state law requires.

Councilors are holding a public hearing on the city's controversial plans to implement House Bill 2001, passed by lawmakers in 2019. It requires larger cities such as Bend to allow middle housing, defined as duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, townhomes and "cottage cluster" developments, in all areas previously zoned only for single-family homes.

HB 2001 requires updates to local codes that currently limit the types of housing people can build, as all large cities must move to allow multi-family housing in the neighborhoods, to boost the housing supply and ease the affordable housing crunch.

But critics have outlined several issues they have with the city's proposed development code changes, one couple taking out a full-page ad and creating a website and gathering petition signatures to outline the flaws they see in the plans, such as not requiring off-street parking for the new multi-family units.

Councilors will also discuss the possibility of a permanent fireworks ban in Bend, after they issued a temporary emergency order against fireworks earlier this summer that expired on August 31.

