Bend police respond to 3 crashes within 4 hours, arrest 3 alleged drunken drivers

Bend

No serious injuries reported, but DUII numbers are on the rise after declining in 2020

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police responded to three crashes and arrested three alleged drunken drivers within four hours Sunday evening, officers said Monday as they noted a rise in such arrests this year after a drop last year.

The first crash happened at Southeast Fargo Lane and Reed Market Road around 6:15 p.m. It involved three vehicles and one driver with a minor injury, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

An SUV tried to turn left onto Fargo Lane and didn’t yield to an oncoming car, hitting it in the side. The car was pushed off the road, into a sign and sidewalk, and was totaled. The force of the crash pushed the SUV into another SUV, stopped at a stop sign. The driver and passenger was unhurt

The car driver sustained a minor injury; the first SUV driver, a 30-year-old Bend woman, was arrested on charges of DUII-alcohol, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Police were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to a crash at Northeast Neff and Providence roads, involving a car and SUV The SUV driver tried to turn north onto Providence when he struck an oncoming car. Both drivers were evaluated on scene for minor injuries. The SUV driver, a 28-year-old Bend man, was arrested on charges of DUII-alcohol and reckless endangering.

Around 10:25 p.m., police were sent to a reported hit-and-run with property damage in the 700 block of Southwest Industrial Way. A caller said a pickup truck struck a light pole in the area and the driver was walking away, McConkey said.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and detained the driver, a 25-year-old Bend man who was uninjured. He was arrested on charged of DUII-alcohol, hit and run (property damage), first-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

"In 2019, Bend police patrol officers arrested almost 550 DUII drivers," McConkey said in a news release.

"Although the number of arrests dropped to 302 in 2020 for a variety of reasons, it is evident that arrests are increasing this year," the lieutenant said. "While our DUII enforcement team has made a significant impact since their reassignment, our patrol officers are responsible for nearly 60% of the 306 arrests through August 31 of this year.

"We encourage individuals to use ride share opportunities, or have a sober driver, if they are impaired. We also encourage community members to report if they suspect a DUII driver, by calling the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911, or 911 for an emergency. "