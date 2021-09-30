Bend-area recreational fire ban to be lifted Friday; Bend Fire launches new burn info app

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- All recreational fires within Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2 will open at sunrise on Friday morning, officials said Thursday. Debris burning remains closed until further notice.

As we receive the much welcome fall rains, we’ve seen a reduction in the fire danger throughout Central Oregon.

We are not completely out of fire season yet, but in conjunction with ODF, USFS and other local fire agencies, we are lifting our warming fire ban. All debris burning, including burn barrels, is still closed at this time. Debris burning will open later this year as we see more moisture and lower overall wildfire risk.

Campfires, recreational fires, warming fires and cooking fires are permitted within the City of Bend and Deschutes County Rural Fire District #2, as long as you have permission to have a fire on the property and safety precautions are followed. These precautions are outlined in the Bend Fire Department Burning Regulations which are available at all fire stations and on this web site; www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo

All cooking shall be supervised by an adult and have a portable fire extinguisher or a charged water hose for fire suppression. Unattended recreational fires and outdoor cooking are a leading cause of fires in Bend. All fires shall be fully extinguished and cold to the touch prior to leaving.

Bend Fire Department has launched a new burn information app for residents to use year-round. This app allows customers to see when burning is open, view safety precautions and receive alerts of burn closures and openings directly to their phones. Please find the app at www.publicfiresafety.com or in the app store Public Fire Safety.

As a reminder, debris burning regulations may vary between governmental jurisdictions within the Central Oregon area. Please contact your local fire agency for specific requirements and closures.