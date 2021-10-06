C.O. law enforcement getting lesson in drone safety at national conference in Bend

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Members of law enforcement from across the country, including Central Oregon, are getting first-hand experience in drone safety Wednesday at a national conference being held in Bend.

The Law Enforcement Drone Association is holding its second annual, sold-out national conference this week at the Christian Life Center in Bend. Law enforcement officers are being taught the "best practices and standardization of the use of drones in public safety," the organization said

Law enforcement are being given classroom instruction, then will learn about outdoor flying scenarios.

"LEDA is excited to be working towards their goal of bringing standardization of training and a culture of safety to law enforcement agencies utilizing drones to help make their communities and officers safer," the association said.

Other items on the agenda include risk mitigation and liability, FAA updates and nighttime flight procedures.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have more on Fox at 4.