The Pavilion’s ice season begins Monday, returns to pre-pandemic offerings

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The ice sheet is being built and Bend Park and Recreation District will kick off The Pavilion’s ice season next Monday, with a return to a full schedule after last year's pandemic-limited offerings.

The 2021-22 ice season is expected to run through early April, weather permitting. The Pavilion will be open from dawn to late night, seven days a week, including public open skate opportunities and the return of adult and youth hockey leagues.

Weekly schedules are available at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/the-pavilion/schedules. All public skate sessions are drop-in with no reservation needed.

This season’s offerings at The Pavilion are similar to years prior to the pandemic, with advanced lesson programs and workshops, and expanded skating, hockey and curling offerings. Last year’s ice season was impacted heavily by health and safety measures and included facility closures, canceled hockey leagues and very limited capacity during public skating sessions.

“This is our seventh ice season, and we’re pleased to return with a full schedule of healthy ice-based activities and sports for all ages and abilities,” said Kevin Collier, The Pavilion's facility supervisor. “With the covered, outdoor rink, our community can skate, curl or play hockey every day of our 5+ month ice season.”

The Pavilion is offering ice season passes for unlimited public skate session use along with options for multi-visit passes and single-visit entrance. Season passes purchased by Oct. 31 receive 10% off or $22-$29 in savings.

Youth and adult hockey programs, curling and skate lessons begin Oct. 18. Many programs for October through December are nearly full with limited availability for registration now at https://register.bendparksandrec.org.

In addition, there are pre-season hockey clinics and scheduled specialized ice times for hockey and curling practice available beginning Oct. 25.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to April, will open for registration beginning on Dec. 7.