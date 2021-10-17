Robberson Ford, 64-year Bend dealership, acquired by Kendall Auto Group

Owner Jeff Robberson's message to community: 'Thank you for a great 64 years'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After 64 years as Bend’s Ford dealership, Robberson Ford has been acquired by Kendall Auto Group, a growing Eugene-based company that owns several other auto dealers in Bend, Eugene and across the Northwest, owner Jeff Robberson announced Sunday.

Jeff Robberson thanked the community in a full-page newspaper ad for its decades of support, ever since his father, Gordon “Gordy” Robberson, started the dealership in 1957 in downtown Bend with nine employees.

“Today, we have multiple locations, including Prineville, providing family wage jobs and benefits to over 140 employees,” Robberson wrote. The Bend dealership also sells Lincoln and Mazda vehicles.

Robberson also noted the dealership’s decades of supporting numerous community causes through participation in and sponsorships of “way too many organizations to list.”

Robberson thanked “our wonderful group of employees for their work ethic and believing in the Robberson way of doing what is right, ethically and morally. I would like to thank you, our customers, for your years of loyalty, allowing us to grow and give back to the community.”

“Last, but definitely not least, I want to thank our partner vendors, with whom we established long-term working relationships," he said.

“I am pleased to say that the new owners, Kendall Ford of Bend, have retained our existing employees, grandfathering their employment dates and benefits, so you can look forward to the familiar faces you have seen over the years,” Robberson wrote, concluding his message by saying: “Thank you for a great 64 years.”

Kendall Auto Oregon also owns Bend's Toyota, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche dealerships.

Kendall Automotive Group traces its roots to 1937 and a Ford dealership in Eugene. It has grown to include several other dealerships in Alaska, Idaho, Washington and Montana.

We expect to learn more details about the acquisition in the next few days.