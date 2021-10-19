Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity completes first ‘Net Zero’ cottage development

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced Tuesday the completion of their first-ever Net Zero cottage development for 11 families in need of affordable housing in Bend.

Families moving into these homes work in our local community as hair stylists, educators, health care workers, small business owners, non-profit staff, law & service professionals, and their children attend local schools.

These affordable, Pacific Northwest-style cottages are located on the west side of Bend and the homeowners will enjoy a sense of community living in this development. The homes were designed by Wooster Design Inspirations and the land donated by Dirk & Judy Van Houewling.

Many other businesses, individuals and partners contributed to this incredible project, including Les & Judy Alford, Aero Barrier, Bend-Redmond Habitat Board of Directors, Bend Foundation, Brian’s Cabinets, Central OR Association of Realtors, The City of Bend, D&S Hydraulics, Energy Trust of Oregon, Estate of Shirley Ray, First Interstate Bank, Oregon Housing & Community Services, Maybelle Clark McDonald Fund, Sunset Plumbing, Taylor NW, US Bank, Wells Fargo, Weston Technology Solutions, Zero Energy Project.

Habitat said it is also thankful for the many individual and business volunteers that helped build these homes. Habitat is successfully providing affordable housing because of the support from donors, community members and volunteers.

Racheal Baker, the city of Bend's affordable housing coordinator, said, “The City of Bend values its partnership with Habitat for Humanity, which provides a chance for Bend’s moderate-income community members to attain home ownership and greater financial stability. Bend’s Affordable Housing Program appreciates Habitat for developing these cottages where multiple neighborhood opportunities exist and with energy efficiencies for these homeowners. City staff look forward to working with Habitat on future home developments and creating greater financial stability for Bend’s community members.”

Donors Les and Judy Alford said, “We have seen the change that owning a Habitat home has made in people’s lives. We want to see many others have that same opportunity.”

Bend-Redmond Habitat is one of the few affordable housing builders in Central Oregon providing opportunities for homeownership for low to moderate income people that are housing unstable and make 40% to 80% of the area median income.

With their homeownership program, families and individuals are required to volunteer hundreds of hours as the down payment for the home, attend monthly financial education classes and participate in a matched savings program for the closing costs. When those requirements are fulfilled and the house is constructed, the families & individuals purchase it with a below-market rate loan for 30 years.

Habitat isn’t building these homes on their own. In fact, it takes roughly 5,000 people, directly or indirectly, partnering with them on each home so that people have a chance at a different life. A home creates an opportunity to become stable, for security, a feeling of tranquility and empowers people to become better. To learn how you could help Habitat build and serve more, www.bendredmondhabitat.org.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 174 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1059 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.