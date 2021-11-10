Emergency housing solution for wildfire victims could end up helping Bend’s homeless
City 'sounding committee' meets to discuss findings, survey results
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An emergency solution for displaced wildfire victims could become one of the long-term solutions for the homeless in Bend.
“This is for people going through tough times," Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins said Wednesday. "You can put an RV in your driveway.”
The city of Bend introduced the "hardship shelter" solution last summer, during wildfire season. Homeowners, if approved, were able to let people stay in an RV on their driveway for a year, with a chance to renew their permit another two times, for a total of three years.
The city of Bend's Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors committee changed that permit time length to six months, with the chance to renew three times, for a total of two years. The committee also changed the term "hardship shelter" to 'housing shelter.'
The committee also reviewed a recent survey about the issue. Nearly 80 percent of the 868 people surveyed said they did not agree with the sounding boards recommendations for hardship housing in the form of RVs in driveways.
Seven of the eight committee members voted to approve the changes, which will be reviewed by the city Planning Commission in January, then sent to the city council for review and possible adoption.
Shawn McFadden voted against the proposal.
“Based on my little experience and most of that comes from reading the responses, I don't think the community supports it,” McFadden said.
Its weird to see ktvz only interview the sole no vote when there were 7 yes votes… weird timing too with all these anti-homeless ktvz.com banner ads suddenly appearing
?
Do you guys have more info on who is making such editorial decisions- and what the plans are going forward, to report on both sides of this issue (or at least more sides)
what anti-homeless banner ads? We have reported all sides of the homeless issue. Not every homeless person wants to go on camera, of course. But we’ve talked to them for past stories. We talked to Councilor Kebler, who of course is supportive of the move. So both sides are represented.
So what are the people that are going to live in a driveway do when the residences aren’t set up for sewer hook up? Besides how are the councilors going to know who’s been displaced by fires? They have no clue of what’s going to happen next thing is you will see every neighborhood with rvs in the drive way claiming fire victims when actually the owners are charging rent for the driveway. My parents neighbor has some one living in a camper and looks as if the dug a hole or two and their is no place to hook up to the sewer. Horrible idea
We linked to a lot more info about the committee and the proposal, for those interested in learning more.
Sorry, that was supposed to say “a cap that can be removed”
Most if not all homes have a sewer access point. I cap that can be removed for plumbers to access the sewer lines in the even of a sewer clog. All RVs have a sewage drain hose. You only need a longer sewage drain hose to drain RV sewage directly into sewage pipes through the sewer access point.
Bend city council continues to offer examples of why it’s important to vote smarter. I’d like to think next time around, Bend will elect council members based on their abilities to actually run a city as a representative body. But I’m not optimistic. Bend will likely keep chasing the virtue fairy and elect more social justice warriors. Hard to say, but I do know this –I’m increasingly thankful to live in Redmond.
Redmond is the new Bend. Bend is the new Portland.
We’re also thankful that you live in Redmond. I hear Idaho is nice.
The 80 percent of people that don’t want this appear to not be represented. Elected officials are supposed to serve the people not themselves. Not at all surprised by this vote
I will muse out loud. I have suggested we look at the ridiculously low compensation of our City Councilors. Before you Boo me, many similar-sized cities pay 3 or 4 times what Bend does. The logic is that, besides compensating for many hours of work, it might attract more talented people. Like retired people, who don’t need the money, but also will not work for $1 an hour. Otherwise, we get ideologues and trust-funders.
Boooo! Lol, just kidding. Very good point you make. Id be willing to pay more taxes to insure we have better leadership in this city.
Flash, thanks for the rare informative post here.
Are you saying the City of Bend is being used as a springboard for aspiring politicians? Astute observation. A council composed of apprentices.
Every new home in Bend should be required to come with a old RV in the driveway and a homeless person that must remain there for at least 3 years.
The Sounding Board is deaf. Time to respond to the Planning Commission and the City Council on this absurd proposal.
If you believe in private property rights then your neighbor charging rent on a camper in their driveway is part of the package – unless there’s a HOA violation involved. I’d think the HOA would wear the pants in that scenario, but otherwise private property owners should have the right. No?
Yaaaaa, everyone’s driveway’s will look like Hunnell rd in Bend, or NE 17th street in Redmond.
Hope it happens soon, Cousin Eddie is coming for x-mas, and his ******* full.