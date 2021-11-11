Bend driver stopped, charged in DUII hit-and-run rear-end crash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman who allegedly was driving while intoxicated rear-ended another vehicle on South Highway 97 and left the scene Wednesday evening before eventually being pulled over and cited on drunken driving, hit-and-run and other charges.

Several people called Deschutes County 911 around 5:40 p.m. to report the rear-end cash near the intersection of South Highway 97 and Badger Road, Sergeant Wes Murphy said.

A witness said the motorist was driving in the wrong lane of travel when she left the scene.

As an officer responded to the crash, he spotted a vehicle driving toward him in his lane of travel that matched the description of the blue SUV that fled the crash scene, Murphy said.

The officer turned and followed the woman, activating his overhead lights. The driver kept going for about a third of a mile before stopping.

The 56-year-old woman was arrested and issued a citation in lieu of custody on charges of DUII-alcohol, felony failure to perform the duties of a driver, felony elude, reckless endangering and reckless driving, Murphy said.