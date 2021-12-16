Physically disabled homeless in Bend express need for more support

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- Not having a place to call home is an understandably uncomfortable situation for many, however long it lasts. And no two stories of how that situation came to pass are exactly alike.

However, having a physical disability on top of that brings on a new set of challenges.

Without caretakers to aid those experiencing physical challenges that make everyday tasks even more challenging, some of the disabled homeless in Bend feel like they're at a crossroads.

Some have expressed a need for a facility to help the physically disabled, but they also brought up a need to help those who are suffering from mental disabilities as well.

A shelter serves its purpose, in terms of providing the comfort of food and and a bed, but the disabled homeless are requesting other resources to resolve the problem.

Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with two disabled people staying at Bend's year-round, low barrier shelter on Northeast Second Street, operated by Shepherd's House Ministries, to find out more.

Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.