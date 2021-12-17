Two Caldera HS students face charges in video school shooting threat; no weapons found

Police say not related to TikTok viral post nationwide, but 'copycat'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Caldera High School students face disorderly conduct charges for posting a video of a lunchtime school shooting threat on a social media platform Friday, police said, although a search turned up no weapons with them on campus, or access to them.

Police were contacted around 12:20 p.m. by a community member on the Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch line to advise the video was circulating of a school shooting threat at Caldera, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

“The threat was specific to Caldera High School and had an intended target time of lunch,” McConkey said in a news release.

McConkey also said the threat “was not related to the nationwide threats circulating via a TikTok post, but was said to have been a copycat inspired by the attention of the national ‘challenge.’”

“Once the post went live, numerous students reported the incident to Caldera High School staff and law enforcement,” McConkey wrote, leading investigators to determine two juvenile Caldera students crated the post and “posted the live audio while on campus.”

School officials and police quickly located the students, and searches found no weapons with them at the school or access to weapons.

“As of this moment, there is no viable threat to the Caldera school community, and we do not have any outstanding suspects to interview,” the lieutenant said. She added that the case has been referred to the Deschutes County Juvenile Department for first-degree disorderly conduct for both juveniles.

"School threats such as this will not be tolerated," McConkey wrote. "Bend Police will continue to investigate these threats and hold the people responsible for the disruption."