Bend Fire battalion chief set to become new Jefferson County Fire District chief

Bend Fire & Rescue
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Blake retires after more than 28 years with the department on Feb. 1 – but later that month, he’ll be in a new role as the fire chief at Jefferson County Fire District No. 1.

The fire district board recently offered the position to Blake, as he will succeed Brian Huff, who resigned earlier this year.  Deputy Chief Kasey Skaar has served in an interim role since then.

Blake said Wednesday it was a “really hard decision” to move on – “I’ve loved my time at Bend Fire. But I know the department is in good hands, an opportunity came along and they made me an offer.”

He also said he could help in a transition if the fire district does merge with Jefferson County EMS, as has been discussed in recent years.

