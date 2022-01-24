Bend reports seeing big shift from single- to multi-family housing developments

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- With Bend's population growing, and a continued pinch for more supplies pf affordable housing, there's been a big surge in the number of multi-family housing projects.

City Chief Operating Officer Russell Grayson told city councilors at their goals update last week that there's been a 60-40 shift in construction of multi-family housing, such as apartments, duplexes and townhomes, versus single-family homes.

There are currently 1,600 multi-family units under construction in the city, along with nearly 100 affordable housing units added last year and over 750 in the pipeline toward efforts to meet affordable housing goals.

"Yes, we're getting more multi-family than we ever thought we were," Grayson told councilors, repeating the wording posted in a question from Councilor Barb Campbell.

At this rate, Grayson told councilors, the city is "going to quickly exceed (the projected) assumption (of multi-family units) in Bend's expanded urban growth boundary.

"We're seeing attached, detached product -- a big mix," he said.

