Bend-La Pine Schools outline upcoming key dates for families for 2022

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the coming months, families and students will have the opportunity to learn about many schools and programs throughout the district and, in some cases, to apply for specific options. The following key dates offer families information about the opportunities available to students at Bend-La Pine Schools’ 33 schools including:

High School Choice Option Schools (applications due March 1)

K-8 Choice Option Schools (applications due March 18)

Attendance Area Change Requests (applications due March 1)

Inter-District Transfers (contact your home district for specifics)

High School Information Nights (March 14)

Note: All in-person events may be cancelled or switched to virtual as health and safety conditions allow. Virtual events will be recorded and can be accessed after the scheduled dates. All events will be bilingual.

High School Choice Options and Programs

Bend-La Pine Schools offers two small choice option high schools for students: Bend Tech Academy at Marshall and Realms High School. Families are invited to learn more about these small school options during in-person or virtual information sessions:

Families can also learn more about the International Baccalaureate program at Bend Senior High School:

Bend Senior High IB Info Night: In-person Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The deadline to apply for the choice option high schools (BTA or Realms High) is March 1. Complete an application online. Families interested in enrolling in the IB program can fill out an ACR form by March 1. Complete an application online.

Bend-La Pine Schools offers several school choice option schools for families. These schools all feature learning opportunities that are significantly different from our traditional programs and offer families choices to fit a variety of learning styles, student needs and interests. Parent information nights and tours are currently underway. Visit our Choice Options website for details.

All schools are planning virtual information nights and some will also offer opportunities for in-person information sessions.

Applications Due: K-8 applications due March 18 at 3 p.m.; high school applications due March 1. Apply online now. NEW THIS YEAR: families may apply for more than one choice option school. Families who have already applied for one school may submit a separate application for an additional school/schools. (Note: families had been able to apply to more than one choice option high school in previous years.)

Attendance Area Change Requests

Bend-La Pine Schools’ families may request to send their students to schools other than their neighborhood school by submitting an Attendance Area Change Request (ACR). New this year, families can submit this request online, using their ParentVue account. Complete an application online.

Applications due: March 1 for grades 1-12; May 1 for incoming kindergarten students.

Inter-District Transfers

Families who live outside of Bend-La Pine Schools attendance area and want to transfer into a school within Bend-La Pine Schools should contact their resident district to begin the transfer process. Families residing within Bend-La Pine Schools who wish to send students to a school outside of the district attendance area must submit an Inter-District Transfer Request.

Applications due: April 1 to be considered for Open Enrollment.

High School Information Nights

This year all neighborhood high schools (Bend Senior High, Caldera High, La Pine High, Mountain View High and Summit High) will host information nights for incoming ninth-graders on March 14 at 6 p.m. at the high schools. These in-person events will include information about academics, activities and student life at the school.