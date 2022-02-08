Bend Brewfest is back after a 2-year hiatus, on earlier mid-May dates, timed with the PPP

Will have limited capacity; must show proof of vaccination; tickets go on sale St. Patrick's Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Bend Brewfest will be back in 2022, featuring a new look, a new schedule, and the vast selection of local and regional beer flavors for which it’s long been known, event organizers announced Tuesday.

The second-largest beer festival in the Pacific Northwest when it was last held in 2019, this year’s Bend Brewfest is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, noon to 9 p.m. each day. The event will be hosted in the Old Mill District along the east bank of the Deschutes River and feature more than 100 beers from 65-plus breweries.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at BendBrewfest.com. The 2022 Bend Brewfest will have a limited capacity, and pre-sale tickets are available while supplies last.

“It would be impossible for us to express just how thrilled we are to have Bend Brewfest back on our schedule for 2022,” Beau Eastes, marketing director at the Old Mill District, said in Tuesday's announcement, which continues in full below. “This is an event people typically circle on their calendars, and while we moved it across the river and bumped it up from its traditional August date, we plan to deliver the same high-quality event people have come to expect.”

This includes bringing back Bend Brewfest’s vaunted X-Tap, which will include a wide selection of high-end, specialty and experimental beer available for scheduled tastings. Cider and wine options will also be available, as will food, vendors, and music from live DJs.

According to Eastes, this year’s Brewfest event will feature a healthy mix of beer from well-known local and regional breweries like pFriem, Boneyard, and Breakside; as well as from newer, up-and-coming brewers – names like Van Henion in Bend, Funky Fauna in Sisters, and Alesong Brewing & Blending in Eugene.

“Along with all 65 breweries and 100-plus beers, I’m particularly excited about our X-Tap this year,” Eastes said. “The X-Tap offers brewers the chance to show off their specialty, high-end, barrel-aged-type beers – the stuff you can’t typically find in a grocery store six-pack – and this year, our X-Tap will be as robust as ever.”

By moving Bend Brewfest from summer to spring this year, the Brewfest will overlap with another one of Bend’s signature events: the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle (PPP) on Saturday, May 14. This scheduling decision was intentional, says Eastes, as organizers for each event believe the proximity in time and place - the PPP finish line will be along the west banks of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District - will be mutually beneficial.

“The cool thing about the Pole Pedal Paddle is there’s a lot more people involved than just the participants,” Eastes said. “They can come over and enjoy some beer tastings, and I’m sure many of our Bend Brewfest fans will go over to watch the finish of one of the area’s premier multi-sport races.”

Organizers say they plan to continue hosting Bend Brewfest in May after this year. The change in location, however – an adjustment caused by planned construction at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater – will be reevaluated after this year’s event.

Tickets for this year’s Bend Brewfest will be sold both in advance and at the gate for $40 each. Tasting packages include admission to the Brewfest and 10 tasting tokens.

All attendees of the 2022 Bend Brewfest will be required to show proof of full vaccination.

Bend Brewfest is a collaboration between the Old Mill District and the Hayden Homes Amphitheater with support from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund.

About the Bend Brewfest

Founded in 2002, the Bend Brewfest annually showcases the most creative and innovative craft breweries in the Pacific Northwest in a gorgeous setting along the banks of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. The Bend Brewfest has become known as an event where brewers can highlight their specialty, hard-to-find brews on the festival’s X-Taps, and 2022 promises more of the same. www.bendbrewfest.com.

About the Old Mill District

Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com.