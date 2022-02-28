Bend Park and Rec District set to hold hiring event Thursday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With busy seasons ahead and increasing recreation operations, Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a hiring event and invites potential team members to learn more about job opportunities available in the district’s recreation programs, custodial and landscaping teams.

The hiring event is Thursday, March 3, 4 – 7 p.m. at the Bend Park & Recreation District office at 799 S.W. Columbia Street in Bend. At the hiring event, attendees can learn about positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot.

Dozens of new positions have been added for this spring and beyond. This pre-season event features numerous Park Services positions for the critical behind-the-scenes work of the custodial, facilities and landscaping teams.

To streamline attendance at the event, attendees are encouraged to complete the one-minute Hiring Event Interest Form at www.bendparksandrec.org/hiringevent to indicate their job interest.

Featured Park Services openings include:

Landscaping – full-time, seasonal

Natural Resources – full-time, seasonal

Facilities Specialist – full-time

Custodian – full-time and part-time

Fleet Technician – full-time

Other openings include:

Lifeguard – full-time and part-time

Swim Instructor – part-time

Youth Recreation Leader – part-time, afterschool and summer camps

“We are looking for people ready and willing to support our community’s play in parks, trails, programs and recreation centers,” said John Batacan-Wilson, BPRD Human Resources Specialist. “The Park Services positions are so important to our operations. If you like to see instant results of your work, maintain and repair equipment, be outdoors or any combination thereof, we’d love to connect with you about working at BPRD.”

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available. Some positions are available for age 15 years and older; other positions are available for age 18 years and older.

View positions at: www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.