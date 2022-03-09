4 finalists chosen for Silver Rail Elementary principal; public invited to virtual forum

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the four finalists for the principal position at Silver Rail Elementary School during a virtual forum on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists.

Finalist details:

Erich Brocker is currently serving as Assistant Principal at William E. Miller Elementary School, a position he has held for 7 years. Prior to that, he was Student Services and school psychologist Highland Magnet at Kenwood School for three years and served as Regional Principal and school psychologist for Sonoma County Office of Education for 10 years.

Megan Finiault is currently serving as Principal at Sacramento Elementary School in Parkrose School District in Portland, a position she has held for four years. Prior to that, she spent two years as College Student Teacher Supervisor at Linfield College School of Education. She also has 20 years of teaching experience.

Cyndi Ganfield is currently serving as Principal at Aumsville Elementary in the Cascade School District in Aumsville, Oregon, a position she has held for 8 years. Prior to that she spent 22 years serving as an instructional coach, new teacher mentor and classroom teacher.

Nichole Reiland is currently serving as Assistant Principal at Juniper Elementary School, a position she has held for 4 years. Reiland also has experience as an interim Assistant Principal at Buckingham Elementary School. She also has 15 years of teaching and Title 1 experience.

The new principal will begin July 1, following Interim Principal Stephanie Jensen, who will return to her role as Assistant Principal at Silver Rail.

Forum Access

Link: https://bls.fyi/march10forum (Note: If prompted, event number is 2621 172 2789 and Password: SRE2022)

Join by phone: 408-410-9388 / access code: 2621 172 2789

Attendees will have audio muted, but will be able to ask questions through the WebEx chat feature. There will be an opportunity at the end of the event for participants to provide feedback about the candidates.