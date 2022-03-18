Downtown Bend’s First Friday Art Walk to be ‘taken over’ by local students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This upcoming First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Bend is being taken over by local students! April 1, from 5-9 p.m., Downtown Bend has an array of students from across Central Oregon providing art, dance, and music to the community.

The announcement from the Downtown Bend Business Association:

We are so excited for this blend between Downtown Businesses and our schools! We want to give a big thank you to the following Downtown Businesses and students for participating:

Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room will be hosting Bend LaPine Art Teacher Showcase

The Commons Café and Taproom will be hosting Caldera Highschool, High Desert Middle School, Pilot Butte Middle School, and Pacific Crest Middle School They will also have dance studios performing outside their business. 5-6 Central Oregon Ballet School 6-7 Terpsichorean Dance Studio

Revolvr and Evrgreen will be hosting Mountain View High School

Cascade Sotheby’s will be hosting Summit Highschool, Cascade Middle School, Pacific Crest Middle School

Layor Art will be hosting Realms Highschool

Cascade Sothey’s on Bond Street will be hosting music group, Isu Vana (We the Children), outside their business. Al proceeds will go to Nhimbe for Progress

First Friday goers will also be surprised by students singing throughout Downtown.