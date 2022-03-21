River’s Edge community closes on golf course purchase, averting disputed home development

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The River’s Edge Community Master Association announced Monday that it closed its purchase of the River’s Edge Golf Course and recorded the title to the property on Friday morning, averting a planned sale to Pahlisch Homes that would have turned half the 18-hole course into hundreds of additional homesites.

Jeff Kramer, president of the River’s Edge Community Master Association, said in a news release, “This is a wonderful day for our community. We saved the golf course, and by doing so preserved a beautiful and precious amenity for our homeowners and an iconic public golf course for the Bend community.”

Here's the rest of the announcement, in full:

The golf course will remain open to the public, as it has been since its inception. “We have big plans for this golf season and the future,” Kramer said. “We’ll start by improving the physical condition of the course and then work toward making it a more enjoyable course for everyone to play, whether you’re an ace golfer or just a beginner. We also plan to upgrade the clubhouse restaurant and make the overall experience of coming to River’s Edge one that will keep people coming back.”

The sale arose out of a settlement reached in litigation filed by a number of River’s Edge homeowners to save the golf course following the announcement in April 2021 that the longtime owner of the golf course was selling it for development. A second lawsuit was also filed by one of the River’s Edge homeowner’s associations to save the golf course.

The River’s Edge Master Association is a newly created association formed to purchase and operate the golf course. Its members are the four homeowner’s associations in the River’s Edge community: River’s Edge Owner’s Association; Upper River’s Edge Owner’s Association; Majestic Ridge Homeowner’s Association; and The Pointe Owner’s Association.

For further information contact Jeff Kramer, Jeffrey.kramer@hotmail.com or phone 310-384-5008.

Please see the River’s Edge Golf Course website for information about the golf course, rates and how to reserve a tee time. www.riversedgegolfbend.com.