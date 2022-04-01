Bend Park and Rec District to open registration for summer recreation programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With warmer days and summer on the way, Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for summer recreation programs beginning next Tuesday, April 5 at 6 a.m.

Program descriptions and scheduled are available for preview in the Summer 2022 Online Playbook or at the registration website. A digital summer camp finder also supports registration information here.

Summer programs run from June through August and include youth and adult activities, summer camp and childcare, arts, fitness, swimming and sports.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center, District Office and The Pavilion during regular business hours.

If establishing a household account for the first time, the process can take up to 24 hours. All new and returning patrons are encouraged to verify account details before April 5 when many programs are expected to have strong interest and fill up quickly.

For additional information, contact the BRPD Customer Service Team at (541) 389-7275.