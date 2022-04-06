City of Bend celebrates Arbor Month; tree planting scheduled

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council on Wednesday evening declared the month of April Arbor Month in Bend. According to the proclamation, it is “a call to action for all citizens to join in an effort to promote the good health and beauty of our local and global environments.”

Here is the whole proclamation.

To help celebrate Arbor Month, the City is hosting a tree planting at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, in Discovery Park (1315 Northwest Discovery Park Drive). During the event, Bend Area Life Learners will help plant a ponderosa pine tree and participate in other tree-related activities.

Attendees can also learn about the “Right Tree, Right Place” program from PacifiCorp. The program helps people plan the best places to plant different types of trees to promote fire safety, avoid power outages and enhance landscaping.

Observing Arbor Month and issuing a proclamation are two ways the city maintains its recognition as a Tree City USA. This is Bend’s 19th year being recognized.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the Tree City USA program celebrates towns and cities committed to growing their urban canopy. Bend is one of 69 cities in Oregon and over 3,600 cities in the U.S. recognized by the program. This year is the 150th anniversary of National Arbor Day, which is celebrated on April 29.

For more information about the city’s Tree City USA designation, visit bendoregon.gov/community/tree-city-usa.