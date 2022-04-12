Bend 101 seminar: Newcomers and community members learn how to be a Bendite

BEND, Ore (KTVZ)-- The community of Bend has a lot to offer visitors and new arrivals, from hiking and skiing to breweries and shopping.

Tom Carlsen, who has lived in Bend for over 40 years, says he understands what it means to be a Bendite and wants newcomers to get an understanding on how special it is to be a Bend resident.

So Carlsen and others partnered with the Bend Chamber of Commerce to create Bend 101.

The inaugural event included a history lesson on how Bend was founded, an introduction to some local nonprofits and tips on how to explore the area.

The event had 230 attendees who paid $15 to register, organizers said, and Bend 101 met its 250-person goal with staff included.

It took place Tuesday evening at the Tetherow Event Pavilion. They plan to hold it quarterly throughout the year.

