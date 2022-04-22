City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of April 25-May 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of April 25-May 1.

Daniel Road between NE Kinley Court and NE Keyte Road for road restoration, full road closure with detour, 4/25/22 - 4/29/22

Ongoing Closures:

NW OB Riley Road between NW Halfway Road and NW Firerock road for infrastructure installation, half street closure with flagging, work begins 4/20/22 - 5/20/22

between NW Halfway Road and NW Firerock road for infrastructure installation, half street closure with flagging, work begins 4/20/22 - 5/20/22 King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure set to begin 4/11/22 and continue through mid-summer 2022.

between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure set to begin 4/11/22 and continue through mid-summer 2022. Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through early summer 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.

between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through early summer 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project. NE 3rd Street between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023.

between Olney Avenue and NE Butler Market Road for roadway improvements, single lane closure of slow lanes. Completion expected summer 2023. NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May.

between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May. Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April.

between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for end of April. NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement Project, full road closure during work hours.

– As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement Project, full road closure during work hours. SW Sewer Basin Project - SW McMullin Drive between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022

- SW McMullin Drive between Mahogany Street and Cinder Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access and detour through April 2022 Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from 2nd street to 15th street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. Intersection of SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour through May 2022 (weather dependent).

– Street improvements on Wilson from 2nd street to 15th street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersection and road closures along its entirety. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. NW Newport Avenue between NW 10th street and NW 11th street, 4/5/22 - Mid Summer 2022 NW 11th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure, 4/5/22 - Mid Summer 2022

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews