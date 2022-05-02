Cascade Natural Gas to replace pipelines over five-block stretch of NW Bend alley

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascade Natural Gas said Monday it will replace existing natural gas main pipelines and service lines in a five-block alley in northwest Bend over the next few months.

"The replacement project is an ongoing integrity management process to ensure the safety and reliability of the natural gas system," the company said. "Through an evaluation, Cascade identifies sections of pipe for replacement based on physical and operation & maintenance components."

The northwest Bend project, located in the alley between Union and Federal streets, from Newport to Galveston avenues, is expected to begin on Monday, May 9 and will take approximately two to three months, depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays, the utility said.

The work will require a short interruption of natural gas service for customers. A company representative will contact affected customers to schedule a brief shut off and then relight of appliances.

Please refer to Cascade’s website for more information and a map (shown here) that outlines the area where the replacement work will occur. Construction Updates - Cascade Natural Gas Corporation (cngc.com)