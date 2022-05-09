Heaven Can Wait 5K walk and run postponed to October, moved to Redmond

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Heaven Can Wait, a 5K walk and run that was originally scheduled for June 5 at Drake Park, will now be held sometime in October in Redmond, St. Charles Health System announced Monday.

"The changes were made due to unforeseen logistical challenges in trying to hold the event at Drake Park," where renovations have been underway in recent weeks, the organization said.

Information including the new date and location will be announced as soon as details are confirmed. At that time, participants will have the option of keeping their registration, receiving a refund, deferring their registration until next year or donating their registration fee to the St. Charles Foundation.

A time-honored tradition for the community, Heaven Can Wait brings together and celebrates cancer survivors while also remembering the loved ones who have been lost. The event raises funds for Sara’s Project, which provides support services for Central Oregonians battling breast cancer.

“While we are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused our participants who have already registered, we are excited about bringing Heaven Can Wait to Redmond, which will make the race more accessible to people throughout Central Oregon,” said Mari Shay, Administrative Director of Cancer Services. “It will also be held in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time devoted to educating everyone about breast cancer.”

For updates on the event or to register, visit HeavenCanWait.org.