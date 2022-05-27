Four-vehicle injury crash closes Bend Parkway as holiday travel period begins

(Update: Southbound lanes reopen)

Other crashes reported in region on rainy start to weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A four-vehicle injury crash on the northbound Bend Parkway (Highway 97) Friday afternoon closed the highway in both directions, officials said.

The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the area of milepost 135, near the Highway 20 "loop" offramp, ODOT TripCheck indicated.

Southbound lanes were closed for a time, as they were being used to get emergency vehicles to the scene, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said. They reopened around 4:30 p.m.

ODOT advised to expect delays and use an alternate route. Check TripCheck for updates here.

It was one of several crashes reported, including two in the Redmond area, as the Memorial Day weekend travel period began amid rainfall over much of the region.