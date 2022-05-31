Three St. Charles Urgent Care clinics now federally designated COVID-19 ‘Test to Treat’ sites

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Urgent Care clinics are now federally designated Test to Treat (T2T) sites where people at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness can get fast and easy access to therapeutics, the health system said Tuesday.

At each T2T site, people can get tested for COVID-19. If they are positive and at high risk of severe illness, they can receive and fill a prescription for an oral therapeutic or schedule monoclonal antibody treatment—all in one visit. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are available at T2T sites for people wanting to start their series or get a booster.

In early March, the federal government expanded access to COVID-19 therapeutics for those who are at high risk for severe illness. Until recently, Walgreens was the only pharmacy chain with T2T sites in Oregon.

“COVID-19 treatments only work if they are started early,” said Dr. Cynthia Maree, St. Charles’ medical director of infection prevention. “At T2T sites, people can quickly get tested and start or schedule treatment in one visit. With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Central Oregon, T2T sites will be an important resource, especially for those who are at high risk of severe illness.”

St. Charles’ T2T sites include: