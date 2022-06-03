Bend City Council approves Stevens Road Tract concept plan, now goes to state for review

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council has approved a concept plan to develop the Stevens Road Tract, a 261-acre parcel of land located southeast of Bend, adjacent to the city’s limits.

During the June 1 City Council meeting, the City Council made a resolution approving the plan, which lays out a strategy for future development of a Bend neighborhood that would include space for housing, recreation, and commercial and industrial use.

The approval is the first of several steps needed to develop the tract, which is presently owned by the State of Oregon and managed by the Oregon Department of State Lands. Next, the plan will be submitted to the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development for review. If the plan is approved by DLCD, the city of Bend will be able to move forward with expanding its urban growth boundary, based on the requirements of House Bill 3318.

“This is a unique opportunity from the state legislature for the City of Bend to quickly make more land available for housing development,” said Bend Mayor Pro-tem Anthony Broadman. “Once this land is fully developed, it will provide an estimated 2,400 new housing units, new commercial and employment areas, public parks and trails, and multi-modal transportation.”

The City is in the process of developing an intergovernmental agreement with DSL to purchase 20 acres of the land for deed-restricted affordable housing, as outlined by HB 3318. As a result of this agreement, approximately 800 of the estimated 2,400 housing units outlined in the concept plan may be designated as affordable housing for community members earning 80 percent or less of the median income. The affordable housing will include seven acres that aim to prioritize households in which at least one individual is employed by an education provider.

Oregon schools will also benefit from the development of the Stevens Road Tract. When DSL sells land, the revenue goes into the state’s Common School Fund, which helps fund public K-12 education. Valued at $2.2 billion, the Common School Fund is invested by the State Treasurer and the Oregon Investment Council. Every year, 3.5 percent of the Fund is distributed to Oregon school districts. In 2022, Oregon schools will receive $64.2 million from the Fund.

“The Department has been pleased to work in concert with the City of Bend to explore incorporating the Stevens Road Tract into the City of Bend,” said Bill Ryan, Deputy Director of DSL. “The eventual land sale would help support public education for years to come by sending revenue to the Common School Fund, while adding much-needed housing to Central Oregon for the benefit of educators, school children and their families. A win for all involved.”

Learn more about the Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan at bendoregon.gov/stevens-tract.