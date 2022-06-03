Bend road and traffic report: Week of June 6-12

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of June 6-12.

Street preservation - Slurry seal work to finish this week. Several residential roads will see one-day closures in Bend. Roads in the northeast and southeast of Bend will be the focus. To see if your street will be affected, head to our Street Preservation page for a list of projects.

- Slurry seal work to finish this week. Several residential roads will see one-day closures in Bend. Roads in the northeast and southeast of Bend will be the focus. To see if your street will be affected, head to our Street Preservation page for a list of projects. Bend Beer Chase 2022 – Special event will consist of participants running a relay race between Bend and Redmond. Participants will primarily stay off road, however, a few road closures in town will occur (listed below). Special event to take place 6/4/22. NW Idaho Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Bond Street Crusher Avenue between OB Riley Road and Archie Briggs Road

– Special event will consist of participants running a relay race between Bend and Redmond. Participants will primarily stay off road, however, a few road closures in town will occur (listed below). Special event to take place 6/4/22. NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event: NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event:

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Intersection of SE Wilson Avenue and SE Ninth Street for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour through late June 2022 (weather dependent).

– Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. NW Newport Avenue between NW 10th street and NW 11th street, 4/5/22 - Mid Summer 2022 NW 11th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure, 4/5/22 - Mid Summer 2022

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. Glen Vista Road between NW Kiesow Court and South Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/2/22 - 9/2/22

between NW Kiesow Court and South Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/2/22 - 9/2/22 ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market Road to Mervin Sampels northbound slow lane closure until end of May

– Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court, 4/11/22 - mid-summer 2022. King Jehu Way between King Hezekiah Way and Desert Woods Drive, 4/25/22 - mid-summer 2022.

– The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through early summer 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.

between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through early summer 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project. NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of June.

between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of June. Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for early summer 2022.

between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for early summer 2022. NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews