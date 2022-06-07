Bend Neighborhood Leadership Alliance seeking applicants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is seeking applicants to fill positions on the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance (NLA), an advisory committee to the Bend City Council. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

The NLA provides the Bend Neighborhood Associations an opportunity to address issues of citywide concern, and provides them with a direct and continuing means for providing input to the City Council from a neighborhood and community perspective.

The committee consists of 13 members, with one member from each of the 13 Neighborhood Associations recognized by the City. The following Neighborhood Associations are looking for candidates to replace their current representatives:

Bend residents interested in applying for the committee should first verify which Neighborhood Association they live or own a business within using the online map found at bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods. Then, to apply, fill out the online advisory committee application form at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

Applications will be shared with respective Neighborhood Association boards for consideration. Neighborhood Association boards will follow up with applicants and provide recommendations to the Mayor and City Council. The City Council will appoint members to the committee at its regular meeting on July 20, 2022.

For questions on serving on the committee, please contact Makayla Oliver, Community Relations Manager, at moliver@bendoregon.gov or 541-323-8571.

For more information on the Bend Neighborhood Associations, visit bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods. For more information on the NLA, visit bendoregon.gov/nla.