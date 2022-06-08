Train stopped for inspection in SE Bend blocks Reed Market Road traffic for an hour

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drivers using Reed Market Road in southeast Bend were stuck for about an hour Wednesday morning when a BNSF Railway train stopped for a needed inspection.

The train stopped on the tracks shortly after 10 a.m. A number of cars could be seen making U-turns to find an alternative route before the train was cleared just after 11 a.m.

BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas told NewsChannel 21 a southbound train hauling grain had to stop for a mechanical inspection.

"We notified police to reroute during interruption," Melonas added.

Motorist Shay Austin was at the front of the line and had to wait it out.

"You can't get to my work because of the detour at Wilson (Avenue), so you can only access it here on Reed Market," Austin said.

Another driver, Bob Christ, said it was likely he would miss his doctor's appointment because of the delay.

