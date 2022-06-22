The Great Drake Park Duck Race returns this year; tickets go on sale June 29

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tickets for The Great Drake Park Duck Race go on sale June 29. This year marks the 33rd consecutive year of local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members raising much-needed funds for local non-profit organizations. The Duck Race has raised nearly $2 million since it began in the late 1980s.

After a two-year hiatus, the ducks are back and eager to race down the river on Sunday, Sept. 11. This year, they will be selling tickets in person as well as online! Duck race raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, and SELCO Credit Union or online at www.theduckrace.com. Local Rotarians and the Duck mascot will also be out in the community promoting ticket sales throughout the summer. Look for them at familiar venues such as Newport Avenue Market.

Twenty prizes with total value over $18,000 will be raffled, including the Grand Prize of $5,000 cash! Additional prizes include a Hoodoo Ski Area season family pass, diamond earrings from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, and much more.

2022 ticket sale proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO), Deschutes Children’s Foundation, and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is presented by local Rotary clubs and sponsored by Credit Unions Working Together (First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, and SELCO Credit Union).

2022 prize sponsors include Bend Heating & Sheet Metal, Cascade Insurance Center, Century Insurance, Compass Commercial, Hoodoo Ski Area, Hutch’s Bicycles, Johnson Brothers Appliance, K1 Speed, Les Schwab, Miller Lumber, PacificSource Health Plans, The Pennbrook Company, RBC Wealth Management. Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, Stereo Planet, Webfoot Painting, Zivney Financial Group. Media and other sponsors include Bend Parks and Rec, Bend Radio Group (Mix 100.7, KSJJ 102.9, Power 94, 92.9FM, Backyardbend), The Bulletin, Cascades Business News, Central Oregon Daily, Combined Communications (99.7 The Bull, KBND, 107.7 The Beat, 98.3 The Twins, 101.7), NewsChannel 21, Smartz, Source Weekly, and Wahoo Films. In-kind support includes Carlson Sign, Sign Pro, and Xpress Printing.