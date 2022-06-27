Skip to Content
Bend’s Lighthouse Navigation Center begins offering expanded services to the homeless

Bend Second Street shelter, operated by Shepherd's House Ministries now also houses a navigation center offering services
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --More help for the homeless to move on to a more stable future is at hand with Bend's new Lighthouse Navigation Center, operated by Shepherd's House Ministries at its shelter off Northeast Second Street.

The navigation center opened Monday, offering a variety of services.

In efforts to help the homeless stabilize and transition smoothly into a greater level of autonomy and financial security, the 24/7 navigation center is partnering with various organizations to offer employment support, job skill development, counseling, addiction services and housing security, among other types of assistance.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo is speaking with operators of the facility to find out more.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.

