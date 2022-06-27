Bend’s Lighthouse Navigation Center begins offering expanded services to the homeless

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --More help for the homeless to move on to a more stable future is at hand with Bend's new Lighthouse Navigation Center, operated by Shepherd's House Ministries at its shelter off Northeast Second Street.

The navigation center opened Monday, offering a variety of services.

In efforts to help the homeless stabilize and transition smoothly into a greater level of autonomy and financial security, the 24/7 navigation center is partnering with various organizations to offer employment support, job skill development, counseling, addiction services and housing security, among other types of assistance.

