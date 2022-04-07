Shepherd’s House Ministries on track for June 30 navigation center opening

Offering several services for houseless community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Shepherd’s House Ministries shelter off Northeast Second Street in Bend is gearing up to also be the home of a navigation center -- a one-stop shop for the houseless community to receive the many services they need.

As of now, the 24/7 navigation center is still on track to open June 30 and will partner with several other Bend organizations to provide services beyond basic needs.

“Recovery services, mental health counseling, medical treatment, employment services and housing services, and a great number of other services as well," John Lodise, director of emergency services for Shepherd's House, said Thursday.

To help resolve the city's homelessness issues, Lodise said the different barriers those without a home face need to be addressed.

"The shelter we have now takes care of people’s basic needs and protects them from a lot of things that could hurt them, if they don’t have shelter at night and they don’t have their basic needs met," Lodise said.

But the goal is to help them create better livelihoods where they can be self-reliant.

"The navigation center is more of a forward-looking, hope-giving enterprise," Lodise said.

It's also a way to create a bridge between the community at large and those experiencing houselessness.

The Bend City Council recently approved the contract for the three-year, $3.9 million navigation center, with $2.5 million provided by the state.

The shelter will still be operating with its 100 overnight beds, while working to provide more aid to the houseless.