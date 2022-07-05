Balloons Over Bend returns for another colorful, high-flying weekend later this month

BEND, ORE., July 5 – Lay It Out Events is pleased to announce the return of an annual favorite – The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend, July 22-24.

Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.

This weekend is packed with ballooning fun, including three days of morning launches and a Night Glow presented by Co Energy Propane on Friday night at Central Oregon Community College.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the COCC Foundation. Central Oregon Community College Foundation scholarships have enabled students to learn new skills, earn technical certificates, complete two-year associate degrees and be prepared to pursue the remainder of their undergraduate studies at a college or university.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of Balloons Over Bend,” said Ryan Buccola, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Key Properties. “This event is one of the hallmarks of summer in Bend and really reminds us of why we love living here. Whether it’s your first or fifth time, it’s always magical to gather with friends and neighbors and watch the balloons glow at night and then hit the sky the next morning.”

Balloons will launch from R. Jewell Elementary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, beginning just as the sun starts to rise. Morning launches are free to attend!

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Bend Night Glow, at Central Oregon Community College’s Campus. Attendees can enjoy live music, shop the marketplace, and grab a drink or bite to eat. Balloons will be inflated and then they light up from within to glow as the sun sets.

More information and tickets are available now at balloonsoverbend.com. For more information on the Redmond Night Glow, please go to visitredmondoregon.com.