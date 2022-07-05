Grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation assists Family Kitchen in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, in its most recent round of giving, awarded 61 charities a total of $649,930, including $15,000 to Bend's Family Kitchen.

The nonprofits receiving awards are in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties.

The CCUIF was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropic efforts in 1998. To date, the Foundation has awarded $21,539,146 to non-profits in the seven southwestern Oregon counties from which it accepts grant requests. Grants are awarded semi-annually, in January and June. In January of 2022, the CCUIF awarded $625,692 to 62 nonprofits.

Carma Mornarich, Executive Director of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation said, “This is the 40th Anniversary of the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe of Indians re-recognition and the 25th Anniversary of the CCUIF. It is time for the Tribe, its Tribal members and those of us who work for the Tribe to reflect and acknowledge accomplishments and pledge anew energies to what has yet to be done.

"This Spring’s round of giving is the largest total amount distributed in the 25 years of the Foundation’s existence. This giving has happened as our world and our country have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, a war in Europe with global impact, and serious social issues in our country that have required each of us to look at our values and goals. Our unity has required work and there has been disagreement. Nonetheless, the work of Foundations to help nonprofits address social challenges goes on. This is notable. On behalf of the CCUIF, I want to commend our partners in the nonprofit world for your work and tenacity. It has made a huge difference in many, many lives.”

Family Kitchen, Bend’s community free meal program, is experiencing explosive growth in need. “Year to date, we have served 74% more meals than last year,” says Donna Burklo, Program Director.

“We are partnering more than ever and reaching more people in need. CCUIF has been a steady partner through the years and this has been their largest contribution to date. We are grateful for the continued support,” Burklo continued.

The 61 grantees for this round of giving include: two grantees from Coos County who will receive $25,000; 14 grantees from Deschutes County who will receive $141,810; nine grantees from Douglas County who will receive $100,500; seven grantees from Jackson County who will receive $78,000; two grantees from Josephine County who will receive $21,000; one grantee from Klamath County who will receive $5,000; 13 grantees from Lane County who will receive $138,620, and 13 grantees that serve multiple counties who will receive $140,000.

Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awards are made separately from and in addition to regular philanthropic decisions made by the Cow Creek Tribal Board