City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of July 11-17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of July 11-17.

SW Columbia Street between SW Bonnett Way and SW Shevlin Hixon Drive for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/11/22 - 7/22/22

SW Columbia Street between SW Bonnett Way and SW Shevlin Hixon Drive for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/11/22 - 7/22/22

Street Preservation – Various Street improvements within the NW Bend and Awbrey Butte area are set to begin this week. Utility updates and street resurfacing will be occurring with various lane & street closures during its duration (expect delays). Expected completion Mid-August 2022 (weather dependent). Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below.

NW Mt. Washington Drive between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Summit Drive
Shevlin Park Road between NW Mt. Washington Drive and the City boundary
Putnam Road between NW Mt Washington Drive and NW Rocher Way

– Various Street improvements within the NW Bend and Awbrey Butte area are set to begin this week. Utility updates and street resurfacing will be occurring with various lane & street closures during its duration (expect delays). Expected completion Mid-August 2022 (weather dependent). Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below.

Ongoing Closures:

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – NW Newport Avenue. Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022.

NW Newport Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street, 7/5/22 – Fall 2022
NW 12th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/22 – Fall 2022
NW 13th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, full road closure, 7/5 – Fall 2022

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below).

NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle)
NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street
NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). Glen Vista Road between NW Kiesow Court and South Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/2/22 - 9/2/22

Glen Vista Road between NW Kiesow Court and South Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/2/22 - 9/2/22

ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below.

Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue
Butler Market to Mervin Sampels northbound slow lane closure until end of May

Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu.

King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court, 4/11/22 - mid-summer 2022.
King Jehu Way between King Hezekiah Way and Desert Woods Drive, 4/25/22 - mid-summer 2022.
Admiral Way between Reed Market Road and Greenmont Drive, 6/14/22 - Fall 2022

– The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of June.

between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of June. Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for mid-summer 2022.

Future Road Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.

SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th street, Eastbound Lane closure with Westbound traffic allowed, August 2022 – fall 2022.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews