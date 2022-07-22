Bend’s Wagner Mall evacuated due to suspicious, abandoned package; OSP Bomb Squad called to scene

(Update; Police info)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspicious package left abandoned outside the business Pack, Ship & More at Wagner Mall Friday afternoon prompted Bend police to evacuate and close the mall and several businesses and call in the Oregon State Police bomb squad to examine it.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to the mall on Northeast Third Street regarding the suspicious package, Lieutenant Mike Landolt said, describing it as about 2-by-1 feet, with no packaging labels.

“Officers responded to the location and evacuated multiple businesses for the safety of all employees, business owners, and the community,” Landolt wrote, adding, “A prior police investigation has caused a heightened concern that the package could be a threat to the community.”

Landolt urged people to avoid the mall area and said more information would be released as available.