City of Bend sets Monday open house, Q&A session on proposed Home Energy Score program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is holding an open house and question-and-answer session about the proposed Home Energy Score Program at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 1, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 710 NW Wall Street.

The hybrid format meeting is also available for those who want to attend virtually at: https://bendoregon-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T_X4LFRJQuuW6nxCGRHAyg. In anticipation of a large turnout, virtual attendees should submit questions in advance to clacy@bendoregon.gov.

The City of Bend is considering a Home Energy Score Program to improve transparency around the energy cost of homes and encourage energy-efficient homes. The City is seeking feedback on the proposed program at www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/community-priorities/sustainability/energy/home-energy-score.

A Home Energy Score is a rating that assesses a home’s energy efficiency. Like a miles-per-gallon rating for a vehicle, a home energy score provides information about how efficiently a home uses energy which can inform a buyer’s purchase decision.

The proposed Home Energy Score Program would require that homes listed for sale in Bend obtain a Home Energy Score prior to listing. The homeowner or their realtor would share the energy scorecard with prospective buyers.

Creating the program is a priority set by the City’s Environment and Climate Committee from the Bend Community Climate Action Plan, a roadmap to achieve the City’s climate action goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.