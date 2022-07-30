City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 1-7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of August 1-7.

Intersection of 27th Street and Reed Market Road for sewer main installation, restricted movements within intersection with north and southbound travel on 27th Street, begins 8/1/22

Street Preservation – Various streets will have overnight closures for asphalt resurfacing. Single lane closures with flagging (expect delays). Work to be held between 6 p.m. – 4 a.m. Roads affected are listed below Galveston Avenue between 14th Street and NW Harmon Boulevard, occurs 8/1/22 OB Riley Road between Empire Avenue and Third Street, occurs 8/2/22 Butler Market between Boyd Acres Road and Eighth Street, occurs 8/3/22

Intersection of Reed Market Road and Third street for water service installation, overnight single lane closures on eastbound/westbound of Reed Market Road and southbound slow lane of Third street (leading to intersection), 8/4/22 - 8/5/22, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Ongoing Closures:

NW Crosby Drive between NW Elwood Lane and Skyliners Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, 7/25/22 - 9/2/22

Britta Street between Halfway Road and Ellie Lane for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, 7/25/22 - 8/30/22

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th Street, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, 7/25/22 – fall 2022.

Street Preservation – Various Street improvements within the NW Bend and Awbrey Butte area are continuing this week. Utility updates and street resurfacing will be occurring with various lane and street closures during its duration (expect delays). Expected completion Mid-August 2022 (weather dependent). Roads affected are listed below: NW Mt Washington Drive between both legs of NW Summit for grind and inlay, full road closure with detour (local access) Shevlin Park Road between NW Mt. Washington Drive and the City boundary, single lane closures with flagging occurring early August 2022 Putnam road between NW Mt Washington Drive and NW Rocher Way

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/4/21 - 9/17/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below): NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

Glen Vista Road between NW Kiesow Court and South Road for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 6/2/22 - 9/2/22

ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below: Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market Road to Mervin Sampels Road southbound slow lane closure Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Third Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday Night 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Expect delays. Intersection of Third Street/NE Seward Avenue and Third Street/Vail Avenue Sunday night July 31, 6 p.m. - 9p.m. Expect delays.

Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project. For more information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closures listed below: King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court, 4/11/22 - mid-summer 2022. King Jehu Way between King Hezekiah Way and Desert Woods Drive, 4/25/22 - mid-summer 2022. Admiral Way between Reed Market Road and Greenmont Drive, 6/14/22 - fall 2022

Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for mid-summer 2022.

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements. Various closures through the end of winter 2022. NW Newport Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street, 7/5/2022 – fall 2022 NW 12th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – fall 2022 NW 13th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – fall 2022 Northbound exit of the NW 14th Street Roundabout 7/5/2022 – fall 2022

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements. Various closures through the end of winter 2022.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

